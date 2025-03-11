Lifestyle

Digestion to Blood sugar: 7 reasons to add Kasuri methi to your food

Boosts Digestion

Kasuri methi aids digestion by promoting the secretion of digestive enzymes. Its fiber content helps regulate bowel movements and prevents constipation
 

Controls Blood Sugar

Kasuri methi is known to improve insulin function and slow carbohydrate absorption, making it a great addition for those managing diabetes

Enhances Flavour

With its distinctive aroma and mildly bitter taste, kasuri methi enriches curries, dals, and parathas, adding depth and complexity to dishes

Supports Heart Health

Kasuri methi helps lower cholesterol levels and controls blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart disease with regular consumption.

Strengthens Immunity

Rich in antioxidants, kasuri methi helps combat free radicals, boosting your body’s defense against infections and illnesses.

Improves Skin Health

Its anti-inflammatory properties can reduce acne and irritation, while its nutrients promote a healthy, radiant glow.

 

Promotes Hair Growth

Kasuri methi is packed with iron and protein, key nutrients that nourish hair follicles and reduce hair fall effectively

