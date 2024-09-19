Lifestyle

Early signs of blood cancer - Don't ignore these

1. Symptoms to watch out for:

Blood cancer can be life-threatening, but early detection increases the chances of successful treatment. Here are some common signs and symptoms you should never ignore.

2. Recurrent infections:

Frequent infections are a common sign of weakened immunity, which can be an early indicator of blood cancer. If infections occur more frequently than usual, consult a doctor.

3. Prolonged bleeding:

If small cuts or wounds take an unusually long time to stop bleeding, it could be a sign of an underlying issue. Persistent bleeding should be checked immediately.

4. Unusual bleeding:

Bleeding from the nose, mouth, stool, or urinary tract without a clear cause is a red flag. Seek medical advice if abnormal bleeding occurs in any of these areas.

5. Joint and bone pain:

Constant pain in your bones or joints that doesn't subside with rest or over-the-counter treatments may point to blood cancer.

6. Persistent fatigue:

Low hemoglobin levels can lead to anemia, causing extreme fatigue and weakness. If you experience tiredness that doesn't improve with rest, it's time to get checked.

7. Unexplained weight loss:

Significant weight loss without a change in diet or physical activity can be a warning sign of blood cancer.

8. Important reminder:

These symptoms alone do not confirm the presence of blood cancer. If you're experiencing any of the above, consult your doctor for a thorough diagnosis.

