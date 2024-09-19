Lifestyle
Blood cancer can be life-threatening, but early detection increases the chances of successful treatment. Here are some common signs and symptoms you should never ignore.
Frequent infections are a common sign of weakened immunity, which can be an early indicator of blood cancer. If infections occur more frequently than usual, consult a doctor.
If small cuts or wounds take an unusually long time to stop bleeding, it could be a sign of an underlying issue. Persistent bleeding should be checked immediately.
Bleeding from the nose, mouth, stool, or urinary tract without a clear cause is a red flag. Seek medical advice if abnormal bleeding occurs in any of these areas.
Constant pain in your bones or joints that doesn't subside with rest or over-the-counter treatments may point to blood cancer.
Low hemoglobin levels can lead to anemia, causing extreme fatigue and weakness. If you experience tiredness that doesn't improve with rest, it's time to get checked.
Significant weight loss without a change in diet or physical activity can be a warning sign of blood cancer.
These symptoms alone do not confirm the presence of blood cancer. If you're experiencing any of the above, consult your doctor for a thorough diagnosis.