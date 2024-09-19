Lifestyle

Fruits Rich in Vitamin C

Let's get to know some fruits to include in the diet to overcome vitamin C deficiency

Image credits: Getty

Orange

Orange is a good source of Vitamin C. They are good for boosting immunity and skin health

Image credits: Getty

Indian Gooseberry

Amla is an excellent source of Vitamin C. Therefore, it is good to eat them

Image credits: Getty

Guava

Include guava in your diet to get Vitamin C. It also contains fiber and other antioxidants

Image credits: Getty

Papaya

One cup of papaya contains 88 micrograms of Vitamin C. They also contain antioxidants

Image credits: Getty

Kiwi

Regular consumption of kiwi also helps in overcoming vitamin C deficiency

Image credits: Getty

Strawberry

Eating strawberries, which are rich in Vitamin C, is good for the health of the body and skin

Image credits: Getty

Lemon

Rich in Vitamin C, they help boost immunity

Image credits: Getty
