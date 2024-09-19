Lifestyle
Let's get to know some fruits to include in the diet to overcome vitamin C deficiency
Orange is a good source of Vitamin C. They are good for boosting immunity and skin health
Amla is an excellent source of Vitamin C. Therefore, it is good to eat them
Include guava in your diet to get Vitamin C. It also contains fiber and other antioxidants
One cup of papaya contains 88 micrograms of Vitamin C. They also contain antioxidants
Regular consumption of kiwi also helps in overcoming vitamin C deficiency
Eating strawberries, which are rich in Vitamin C, is good for the health of the body and skin
Rich in Vitamin C, they help boost immunity