Camphor is not only used in worship but also for health benefits. In today's article, we will learn about the benefits and harms of smelling camphor
Smelling camphor reduces migraine
Smelling camphor improves digestion and provides relief from problems like indigestion, gas and acidity
Camphor is used for worship as well as skin care, hair care and health
Smelling camphor infuses positive energy in the body and removes negative energy
Smelling camphor relieves problems like stress and anxiety. By smelling it continuously, the body gets many benefits
Smelling camphor has many benefits, but if anyone is allergic, first consult your doctor and then smell it