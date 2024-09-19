Lifestyle

What happens when you smell camphor?

Camphor is not only used in worship but also for health benefits. In today's article, we will learn about the benefits and harms of smelling camphor

Benefits of smelling camphor

Migraine relief

Smelling camphor reduces migraine

Improves digestion

Smelling camphor improves digestion and provides relief from problems like indigestion, gas and acidity

Uses of camphor

Camphor is used for worship as well as skin care, hair care and health

Negative energy removal

Smelling camphor infuses positive energy in the body and removes negative energy

Anxiety and stress

Smelling camphor relieves problems like stress and anxiety. By smelling it continuously, the body gets many benefits

Consult a doctor

Smelling camphor has many benefits, but if anyone is allergic, first consult your doctor and then smell it

