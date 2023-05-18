Lifestyle
The mango season is here and we can't keep calm. India’s obsession with mangoes has reached new heights.
As per a data shared by Zepto, Indians ordered mangoes worth Rs 25 crore in April. Every day, it received orders worth Rs 60 lakh.
Alphonso, which is not only the most expensive mango variant, was ordered the most on Zepto.
Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi captured 30 per cent share of total mango sales on Zepto.
Top sources for variety include Ratnagiri and Devgad for Alphonso, Jalna & Junagarh for Kesar, Anantapur, Chittor, and Kolhapur for Badami and more.