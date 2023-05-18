Lifestyle

Mango season is here

The mango season is here and we can't keep calm. India’s obsession with mangoes has reached new heights.
 

Image credits: Getty

Mango-mania in India

As per a data shared by Zepto, Indians ordered mangoes worth Rs 25 crore in April. Every day, it received orders worth Rs 60 lakh.
 

Image credits: Getty

Which is the most ordered mango?

Alphonso, which is not only the most expensive mango variant, was ordered the most on Zepto.
 

Image credits: Getty

Which city ordered maximum mangoes?

Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi captured 30 per cent share of total mango sales on Zepto.
 

Image credits: Getty

Source of juicy mangoes

Top sources for variety include Ratnagiri and Devgad for Alphonso, Jalna & Junagarh for Kesar, Anantapur, Chittor, and Kolhapur for Badami and more.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One