7 ways to boost your brain health

Lifestyle
Adopting a lifestyle that supports a youthful and healthy brain is vital for maintaining cognitive function and preventing age-related cognitive decline.
Regular physical activity improves brain function and blood flow to the brain and boosts the formation of new brain cells.
Crossword puzzles, sudoku, and brain teasers enhance cognitive function and stop age-related cognitive decline.
A nutritious diet and healthy fats such as omega-3 fatty acids help maintain the brain and boost cognitive performance.
Positive effects on brain health and cognitive function have been linked to participation in social activities.
Sufficient sleep is essential for brain health. Lack of sleep can cause cognitive decline, memory impairments, and other disorders.
Yoga, meditation, and mindfulness are all stress-relieving practices that can help keep your brain healthy.
Excessive of both and drug usage can all deleteriously impact brain health and cognitive performance.