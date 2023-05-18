Lifestyle

7 ways to boost your brain health

Adopting a lifestyle that supports a youthful and healthy brain is vital for maintaining cognitive function and preventing age-related cognitive decline.

Exercise

Regular physical activity improves brain function and blood flow to the brain and boosts the formation of new brain cells.

Brain games

Crossword puzzles, sudoku, and brain teasers enhance cognitive function and stop age-related cognitive decline.

Healthy diet

A nutritious diet and healthy fats such as omega-3 fatty acids help maintain the brain and boost cognitive performance.

Social interaction

Positive effects on brain health and cognitive function have been linked to participation in social activities. 

Sleep

Sufficient sleep is essential for brain health. Lack of sleep can cause cognitive decline, memory impairments, and other disorders.

Stress management

Yoga, meditation, and mindfulness are all stress-relieving practices that can help keep your brain healthy.

Smoking and alcohol

Excessive of both and drug usage can all deleteriously impact brain health and cognitive performance.

