Lifestyle

7 useful tips to beat body odour

Finding a deodorant that suits you in summer is pivotal. Use deodorant to deal with body odour. Here are 7 ways to deal with it.

Wash regularly

Do wash your clothes more often in the heated months if you sweat daily in the summer season.

Remove odour from laundry

Add vinegar to your laundry, and they will come out smelling fresh.

Wear more cotton clothes

Fabrics like polyester and spandex are bacteria heaven. You're better off with natural fibre, like cotton clothing.

Eat more healthy

Foods containing sulfur, like broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage, can affect how you smell.

remove sweaty clothes

Open clothes post-exercise or change that musty shirt immediately after returning from work.

Create your own scent

Your perfume or cologne with a light carrier oil, like sweet almond oil, and essential oils can go a long way.

