7 useful tips to beat body odour

Lifestyle
Finding a deodorant that suits you in summer is pivotal. Use deodorant to deal with body odour. Here are 7 ways to deal with it.
Do wash your clothes more often in the heated months if you sweat daily in the summer season.
Add vinegar to your laundry, and they will come out smelling fresh.
Fabrics like polyester and spandex are bacteria heaven. You're better off with natural fibre, like cotton clothing.
Foods containing sulfur, like broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage, can affect how you smell.
Open clothes post-exercise or change that musty shirt immediately after returning from work.
Your perfume or cologne with a light carrier oil, like sweet almond oil, and essential oils can go a long way.