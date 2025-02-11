Lifestyle

Diabetes symptoms you can spot: Early signs to watch on your body

Dry Skin

Dry skin can be a sign of diabetes.

Skin Patches

Small, brown patches on the skin can sometimes indicate diabetes.

Itchy Skin

Some individuals may experience itchy skin, which shouldn't be ignored.

Slow Healing Wounds

Slow wound healing can be a sign of diabetes.

Numbness in Extremities

Numbness in hands and feet can indicate high blood sugar.

Increased Hunger

Excessive hunger can be a symptom of diabetes.

Thirst and Urination

Excessive thirst and frequent urination are early signs of diabetes.

Consult a Doctor

Consult a doctor if you experience these symptoms. Don't self-diagnose.

