Diabetes symptoms you can spot: Early signs to watch on your body

Lifestyle
Dry skin can be a sign of diabetes.
Small, brown patches on the skin can sometimes indicate diabetes.
Some individuals may experience itchy skin, which shouldn't be ignored.
Slow wound healing can be a sign of diabetes.
Numbness in hands and feet can indicate high blood sugar.
Excessive hunger can be a symptom of diabetes.
Excessive thirst and frequent urination are early signs of diabetes.
Consult a doctor if you experience these symptoms. Don't self-diagnose.
