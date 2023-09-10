Lifestyle

Sep 10, 2023, 12:39:48 PM

Dhokla to Thepla: 6 popular Gujarati foods to make at home

A spongy dish made of fermented rice and chickpeas, Dhokla is relished with fried mustard, cumin seeds, and curry leaves. Here are 6 popular Gujarati foods to make at home.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Fafda

Fafda is crunchy food made with gram flour, turmeric, and carom seeds. Fafda is an ideal snack to eat throughout the day.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Dabeli

To make dabeli, stuff a bun with mashed potatoes, dabeli masala, spices, peanuts, chutney, pomegranate, and sev to provide a delectable zest.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Handvo

Handvo is a tasty Gujarati food made with bottle gourd, crushed peanuts, and seasonal veggies to make this vegetable cake.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Khandvi

Khandvi is made of gram flour, salt, and sugar, creating an irresistible sweet and salty flavour.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Thepla

Thepla is a must-try light and popular Gujarati flatbread made from wheat flour, fenugreek leaves, and other spices.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
Find Next One