Clovelly, Devon to Mousehole, Cornwall: 7 scenic British villages

Discover iconic British villages: Bibury, Castle Combe, Portmeirion, Clovelly, Plockton, Mousehole, and Port Isaac. Picturesque beauty awaits

Image credits: Getty

Bibury, Gloucestershire

Bibury is referred to as the most beautiful village in England. Its quaint cottages, known as Arlington Row, are particularly famous and are a popular subject for photographers

Image credits: Getty

Castle Combe, Wiltshire

Castle Combe is another stunning village in the Cotswolds. It's known for its medieval architecture, including the historic Market Cross and picturesque streets

Image credits: Getty

Clovelly, Devon

Clovelly is a charming fishing village that clings to a steep hillside overlooking Bristol Channel. Its cobbled streets, flower-filled cottages, and lack of cars keeps it serene

Image credits: Getty

Mousehole, Cornwall, England

Mousehole is a fishing village located in the far west of Cornwall. It's famous for its narrow, winding streets, stone cottages, and its delightful Christmas lights displayed

Image credits: Getty

Plockton, Highland, Scotland

Plockton is a picturesque village on the west coast of Scotland known for its scenic beauty and sheltered harbor

Image credits: Getty

Port Isaac, Cornwall

Port Isaac is a picturesque fishing village on the north coast of Cornwall. It's known for its narrow alleys, whitewashed cottages, and stunning coastal views

Image credits: Getty
