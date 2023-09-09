'Monalisa' to 'The Last Supper': 7 best Renaissance paintings

Lifestyle
Mona Lisa to The Last Supper are 7 Renaissance masterpieces, showcasing da Vinci, Botticelli, Raphael, and Michelangelo's artistic brilliance
Mona Lisa is the most famous painting in the world. Leonardo's exquisite use of sfumato (a technique that creates a soft, hazy atmosphere) and her smile continue to awe viewers
Found in the Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan, Italy, this mural depicts the moment Jesus announces that one of his disciples will betray him
This painting showcases the goddess Venus emerging from the sea. It is a prime example of Botticelli's graceful style and classical influence
This fresco illustrates famous philosophers and scholars of antiquity in an idealized architectural setting. It symbolizes the humanist spirit of the Renaissance
It is a masterpiece of Renaissance sculpture. Michelangelo's meticulous attention to anatomical detail and his portrayal of the youthful David's determination are remarkable
It is admired for its meticulous attention to detail, the use of convex mirrors to create reflections
This fresco found in the Sistine Chapel ceiling, depicts the biblical story of God giving life to Adam through a divine touch, creating an iconic image of human creation