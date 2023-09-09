Lifestyle

'Monalisa' to 'The Last Supper': 7 best Renaissance paintings

Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci

Mona Lisa is the most famous painting in the world. Leonardo's exquisite use of sfumato (a technique that creates a soft, hazy atmosphere) and her smile continue to awe viewers

The Last Supper by Leonardo da Vinci

Found in the Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan, Italy, this mural depicts the moment Jesus announces that one of his disciples will betray him

The Birth of Venus by Sandro Botticelli

This painting showcases the goddess Venus emerging from the sea. It is a prime example of Botticelli's graceful style and classical influence

The School of Athens by Raphael

This fresco illustrates famous philosophers and scholars of antiquity in an idealized architectural setting. It symbolizes the humanist spirit of the Renaissance

David by Michelangelo

It is a masterpiece of Renaissance sculpture. Michelangelo's meticulous attention to anatomical detail and his portrayal of the youthful David's determination are remarkable

The Arnolfini Portrait by Jan van Eyck

It is admired for its meticulous attention to detail, the use of convex mirrors to create reflections

The Creation of Adam by Michelangelo

This fresco found in the Sistine Chapel ceiling, depicts the biblical story of God giving life to Adam through a divine touch, creating an iconic image of human creation

