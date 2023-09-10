Lifestyle

Palakka Mala to Nagapada Mala: 6 varieties of gold ornaments in Kerala

Here are some of the popular varieties of gold ornaments in Kerala.

Image credits: our own

Kasu Mala

Kasu mala consists of gold coins strung together to form a necklace. It is a timeless and classic piece of Kerala jewellery.

Image credits: our own

Mulamottu Mala

This necklace features jasmine flower-shaped gold pendants connected with links. It is a popular choice among brides.

Image credits: Jos Alukkas

Palakka Mala

This is a traditional Kerala necklace that has rectangular-shaped gold pendants with green and red enamel work. The design resembles jackfruit seeds and is a favorite among brides.

Image credits: Malabar gold

Nagapada Mala

Also known as the serpent pendant necklace, this design features a pendant shaped like a cobra's hood. It is considered auspicious and is often worn by married women.

Image credits: our own

Manga Mala

This necklace features mango-shaped gold pendants strung together. It is a traditional and elegant choice.

Image credits: our own

Poothali Mala

Poothali means flower necklace, and this design consists of small gold beads in the shape of flowers. It is delicate and versatile, suitable for both casual and formal occasions.

Image credits: Dhanalakshmi Jewellery
