Lifestyle

Snake Plant to Money Plant-7 good luck plants to change your life

These plants represent good energy and well-being, even though luck is subjective. Lucky and prosperous plants include these seven.

Image credits: our own

Lucky Bamboo (Dracaena sanderiana)

Lucky bamboo is famous for its association with good luck and positive energy. It's often placed in water-filled vases and can be trained into various shapes.

Image credits: Freepik

Snake Plant (Sansevieria trifasciata)

The snake plant, also known as the mother-in-law's tongue, is thought to absorb negative energy and bring good luck. It's easy to care for and can thrive in low-light conditions.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Money Plant (Epipremnum aureum)

Also known as the Devil's Ivy or Pothos, the money plant is believed to bring financial prosperity and good fortune. It's easy to care for and can thrive in various conditions.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum)

Peace lilies are known for their air-purifying properties and are believed to bring harmony, peace, and good luck to households. They have attractive white blooms.

Image credits: Getty

Basil (Ocimum basilicum)

This aromatic herb thrives in sunlight and well-drained soil. Its vibrant leaves are perfect for adding a fresh and fragrant touch to pasta dishes, salads, and sauces.

Image credits: Pexels

Lavender (Lavandula)

Lavender is associated with good luck and tranquility. It's often used in aromatherapy to promote relaxation and positive energy.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One