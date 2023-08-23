Dhokla to Oats Khichdi: 7 Indian snacks to eat for weight loss

Lifestyle
Dhokla to Oats Khichdi: 7 Indian weight loss snacks. Protein-rich Dhokla, fiber-filled Oats Khichdi & more – delicious ways to achieve your fitness goals
Sprouted legumes are packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes, low in calories but high in fiber, protein, making them an ideal snack to keep you satisfied, aids in weight loss
Makhana are low in calories and high in nutrients. Prepare a chaat with roasted makhana, toss in some chopped veggies, and season with spices
It's a good source of protein and complex carbohydrates. Opt for the traditional steamed version over the fried one to keep the calorie count in check
Yogurt provides protein and probiotics, aiding digestion and promoting a healthy gut. Cucumber adds hydration and crunch without contributing to excess calories
Fruit salad is a sweet and satisfying option for weight loss. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, fruits offer natural sugars and dietary fiber
Made with fiber-rich oats, lentils, and veggies, it's low in calories and high in protein. The soluble fiber in oats aids digestion and promotes a feeling of fullness
Besan chilla is a flavorful and protein-packed snack, that helps you feel full and maintain steady energy levels. Load them up with veggies for added vitamins and minerals