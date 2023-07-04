Lifestyle

Check out 6 monsoon retreat ideas to embrace this season

Spa and Wellness Retreats

Indulge in some self-care by opting for spa and wellness retreats. Choose destinations where you can experience rejuvenating Ayurvedic treatments, yoga, and meditation. 

Hill Station Hideaways

Escape to picturesque hill stations that come alive during monsoons. Places like Munnar in Kerala, Lonavala in Maharashtra, or offer breathtaking views of mountains and waterfalls.

Backwater Bliss

Opt for a houseboat cruise through the serene backwaters of Alleppey or Kumarakom, and let raindrops on the roof lull you into a state of relaxation. 

 

Tranquil Beach Getaways

Monsoons may not be the typical time for beach vacations. Goa, Gokarna, or Kerala offer a unique charm during this season. 

Forest Retreats

Explore forests of the Western Ghats in places like Wayanad in Kerala, Coorg in Karnataka, or Meghalaya. Engage in guided nature walks, spot exotic wildlife,

Cultural Immersion in Heritage Cities

Head to Udaipur in Rajasthan, Jaisalmer in the Thar Desert, or Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, and witness the grandeur of ancient palaces, forts, and temples. 

