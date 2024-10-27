Lifestyle
Buying gold on Dhanteras before Diwali is considered very auspicious. This is why there are long queues at jewelers' shops on this day.
However, buying gold in a hurry can be expensive. So, it is very important to take some precautions before buying jewellery on Dhanteras.
24 carat gold is the purest form of gold, containing 99.9% gold. However, due to its flexibility, jewellery is not made from it. 22, 20, or 18-carat gold is used for jewelry.
Always check for the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) hallmark to verify the purity of gold. The government has made hallmarking mandatory for gold jewelry since April 1, 2023.
The Indian government mandates three signs on hallmarked gold jewelry: the BIS mark, purity grade (carat), and a 6-digit HUID code.
Before buying gold coins or jewelry on Dhanteras, be sure to check the gold rates in your city. Gold prices vary slightly from city to city across the country.
Before making a purchase, inquire with jewelers about different carats and their corresponding rates. The purity and price vary significantly for each carat.
Jewelers sometimes add making charges at their discretion. Making charges are determined based on the time taken to create the jewelry, labor, and the quality of the gemstones.
You can significantly reduce the price of your jewelry by negotiating the making charges with the jeweller. Also, inquire about the GST applicable to gold from the shopkeeper.