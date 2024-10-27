Lifestyle

7 Dhanteras Gold Buying Tips to Avoid Overspending

Why to buy gold on Dhanteras?

Buying gold on Dhanteras before Diwali is considered very auspicious. This is why there are long queues at jewelers' shops on this day.

Precautions Before Buying Gold Jewellery

However, buying gold in a hurry can be expensive. So, it is very important to take some precautions before buying jewellery on Dhanteras.

1. Jewellery is Not Made of 24 Carat Gold

24 carat gold is the purest form of gold, containing 99.9% gold. However, due to its flexibility, jewellery is not made from it. 22, 20, or 18-carat gold is used for jewelry.

2- Check the Purity of Gold

Always check for the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) hallmark to verify the purity of gold. The government has made hallmarking mandatory for gold jewelry since April 1, 2023.

3- Look for These 3 Signs on Jewelry

The Indian government mandates three signs on hallmarked gold jewelry: the BIS mark, purity grade (carat), and a 6-digit HUID code.

4- Check Gold Rates in Your City First

Before buying gold coins or jewelry on Dhanteras, be sure to check the gold rates in your city. Gold prices vary slightly from city to city across the country.

5- Get Accurate Information About Carats

Before making a purchase, inquire with jewelers about different carats and their corresponding rates. The purity and price vary significantly for each carat.

6- Get Accurate Information on Making Charges

Jewelers sometimes add making charges at their discretion. Making charges are determined based on the time taken to create the jewelry, labor, and the quality of the gemstones. 

7- Negotiate Making Charges with Jewelers

You can significantly reduce the price of your jewelry by negotiating the making charges with the jeweller. Also, inquire about the GST applicable to gold from the shopkeeper.

