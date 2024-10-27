Diwali 2024: 6 sweets that you can make easily at home

Lifestyle
Prepare these special sweet treats at home for Diwali.
Mysore Pak is a favorite sweet treat for kids. Prepare Mysore Pak this Diwali with a few ingredients.
Another Diwali sweet is Gulab Jamun. Prepare this soft and melt-in-your-mouth special Gulab Jamun this Diwali.
Jalebi is another sweet treat among Diwali sweets. Prepare this special Jalebi, a favorite of children, at home this time.
Kaju Barfi is another sweet treat. This sweet, prepared with cashews and milk, is in high demand.
Rasgulla is another high-demand sweet treat during festive occasions like Diwali.
Coconut Barfi is another star among Diwali sweets.