Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 6 sweets that you can make easily at home

Prepare these special sweet treats at home for Diwali.

Image credits: Freepik

Mysore Pak

Mysore Pak is a favorite sweet treat for kids. Prepare Mysore Pak this Diwali with a few ingredients.

Image credits: social media

Gulab Jamun

Another Diwali sweet is Gulab Jamun. Prepare this soft and melt-in-your-mouth special Gulab Jamun this Diwali.

Image credits: pinterest

Jalebi

Jalebi is another sweet treat among Diwali sweets. Prepare this special Jalebi, a favorite of children, at home this time.

Image credits: Getty

Kaju Barfi

Kaju Barfi is another sweet treat. This sweet, prepared with cashews and milk, is in high demand.

Image credits: Getty

Rasgulla

Rasgulla is another high-demand sweet treat during festive occasions like Diwali.

Image credits: Pinterest

Coconut Barfi

Coconut Barfi is another star among Diwali sweets.

Image credits: social media
Find Next One