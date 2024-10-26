8 negative effects of strict parenting on children

Lifestyle
When a child is repeatedly scolded or treated harshly, their self-confidence can diminish. They start feeling hesitant and insecure about themselves
Strict parenting can hinder children's ability express themselves. They hesitate share their feelings or engage in creative activities, which can impede their creative development
Excessive discipline can prevent children from learning to make independent decisions. Due to excessive parental control, they ignore their preferences and desires
Some children become rebellious against strictness. They find ways to disobey their parents or not follow rules, which can introduce negativity into their behavior
Strict parenting can lead to constant fear and anxiety in children. This stress affects their mental health and can diminish their happiness
Fear of strictness can lead children to hide the truth or lie. They might resort to lying to avoid admitting their mistakes, which can affect their honesty
Excessive strictness can reduce a child's emotional connection. They hesitate to express their feelings openly, which can lead to a lack of emotional expression
Children raised by strict parents may have weaker relationships with them. They might feel that their parents don't understand their feelings and avoid communication