7 Health benefits of eating pistachios

Food
Discover the benefits of eating a handful of pistachios every day.
Daily pistachio consumption can help maintain eye health.
Eating pistachios daily can lower blood pressure and cholesterol, promoting heart health.
Pistachios' fiber content helps regulate blood sugar levels.
Pistachios are a good source of protein, providing sustained energy.
Vitamin B6 in pistachios helps boost the immune system.
Pistachios' fiber content promotes healthy digestion and gut health.
Rich in antioxidants and vitamin E, pistachios contribute to healthy skin.