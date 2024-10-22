Lifestyle

Dhanteras 2024: 7 rangoli designs from simple to traditional

Perfect Floral Rangoli for Dhanteras

Enhance your Dhanteras with special rangoli designs. Decorate with floral, shankh, traditional, and simple designs. Write 'Shubh' and 'Labh' for added joy

Floral Rangoli Design

Floral rangoli with colorful flower patterns is a great way to decorate your home's entrance on Dhanteras

Shankh (Conch) Rangoli Design

This rangoli features beautiful shankh (conch) patterns, considered auspicious for Lakshmi-Ganesh puja on Dhanteras

Traditional Rangoli Design

This traditional rangoli features a religious figure of an elephant, symbolizing auspiciousness and culture on Dhanteras

Simple Rangoli Design

This simple rangoli with fewer colors and a simple design is perfect for quick and beautiful Dhanteras decoration

Shubh Labh Rangoli Design

This rangoli with traditional words 'Shubh' (auspicious) and 'Labh' (profit) symbolizes prosperity and good fortune on Dhanteras

Find Next One