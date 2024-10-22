Lifestyle
Enhance your Dhanteras with special rangoli designs. Decorate with floral, shankh, traditional, and simple designs. Write 'Shubh' and 'Labh' for added joy
Floral rangoli with colorful flower patterns is a great way to decorate your home's entrance on Dhanteras
This rangoli features beautiful shankh (conch) patterns, considered auspicious for Lakshmi-Ganesh puja on Dhanteras
This traditional rangoli features a religious figure of an elephant, symbolizing auspiciousness and culture on Dhanteras
This simple rangoli with fewer colors and a simple design is perfect for quick and beautiful Dhanteras decoration
This rangoli with traditional words 'Shubh' (auspicious) and 'Labh' (profit) symbolizes prosperity and good fortune on Dhanteras