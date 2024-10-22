Diwali Shopping in Delhi: Must-visit wholesale markets for decor

Lifestyle
Diwali is coming. If you haven't shopped yet, explore these wholesale markets in Delhi instead of Sarojini and Sadar Bazaar, where you'll find affordable goods.
Planning to buy furniture for Diwali? Visit Panchkuian Road for a variety of furniture shops offering affordable rocking sofas, beds, and tables.
For the latest collections and celebrity styles, explore Khan Market, one of Delhi's oldest markets known for its fashionable outfits.
Jwala Heri is a great place for Diwali shopping, offering wholesale prices on home decor and fashion items, including a wide selection of lighting options.
Find a wide variety of earthenware at Uttam Nagar. Discover aesthetically pleasing diyas and lamps within your budget.
Banjara Market is bustling year-round. During Diwali, find wholesale kitchenware, ceramic pots, carved boxes, counter tables, and bookshelves.
Bhagirath Palace is the place for Diwali lighting. Find wholesale vintage chandeliers and steampunk lamps to transform your home.
Find the latest designs of Lakshmi-Ganesh idols at affordable prices in Dariba Kalan for your Diwali celebrations.
Lajpat Nagar Market offers everything you need to decorate your home for Diwali, from clothing to a wide variety of jewelry.