Diwali 2024: 8 Stylish Indo-western dresses for THIS year

Lifestyle
Diwali is on October 31st. If you're looking for something stylish that hides belly fat, try this cape-style Indo-Western dress
A tribal-floral embroidered tunic palazzo set offers a stunning Diwali look. Its vibrant colors will dazzle. Choose this to conceal belly and back fat
This printed and zari-work embroidered kaftan suit is perfect for women who prefer loose clothing. It's ideal for minimizing the appearance of a larger bust
Go beyond the usual salwar suit this Diwali. Try a heavy fuchsia kurta with a matching skirt for a truly magnificent look.
This silk cape dress with a round, embellished neckline is perfect for a fashionable look. Wear it if you want to try something beyond sarees, suits, and lehengas
A printed net kaftan cape transparent kurta over a black draped skirt creates a heavy and stylish look. Get inspired for your Diwali outfit
Instead of a regular salwar suit, choose an ivory silk embroidered cape set this Diwali. It's perfect for a fusion look and affordable within a 5-6 thousand budget