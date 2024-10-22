Lifestyle

How to stitch a saree fall in 5 minutes?

Cotton Fabric Fall

Always use a cotton fall for any type of saree. It protects the saree and ensures durability.

Wash the Saree Fall

Wash and dry the saree fall before attaching, as cotton shrinks after washing. This ensures proper pleats.

Correct Fall Size

Start attaching the fall 10 inches from the bottom to cover the lower pleats. A standard fall is 2.25 meters.

Handling Gota or Border

Remove any gota or border before attaching the fall to avoid bulkiness. Re-stitch the border afterward.

Small Stitches

Use small, matching stitches on a hard surface to make the stitching invisible on the saree.

Attach Fall Inside

Attach the fall on the inside of the saree to avoid covering the border or design.

