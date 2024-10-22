How to stitch a saree fall in 5 minutes?

Lifestyle
Always use a cotton fall for any type of saree. It protects the saree and ensures durability.
Wash and dry the saree fall before attaching, as cotton shrinks after washing. This ensures proper pleats.
Start attaching the fall 10 inches from the bottom to cover the lower pleats. A standard fall is 2.25 meters.
Remove any gota or border before attaching the fall to avoid bulkiness. Re-stitch the border afterward.
Use small, matching stitches on a hard surface to make the stitching invisible on the saree.
Attach the fall on the inside of the saree to avoid covering the border or design.