Explore Nagpur's 8 Must-Try Street Foods: A Culinary Journey

Poha is a common breakfast, but in Nagpur, it's made differently. Spicy chickpeas and pea gravy double its flavor.
Nagpur's special Urad Dal Vada, known as Sanjeevani Urad Dal Vada, is crispy and tasty. Served with coconut chutney and sambar.
Nagpur offers non-veg varieties, including Savji food. The Savji community prepares it with mutton and chicken in a spicy gravy.
Patodi Rassa is a traditional Maharashtrian dish, popular in Nagpur. It's made from gram flour and cooked in a spicy gravy.
While you've eaten samosas, Nagpur offers Samosa Chaat. Samosas are broken and topped with curd, chutney, spices, sev, and pomegranate.
This Nagpur special uses melon or pumpkin seeds for the gravy, served with chapati or bhakri. A unique local dish.
Varhadi Misal differs from Mumbai's Misal Pav, being spicier. It's served with spicy gravy, sev, and sprouted lentils.
