Lifestyle

Wear Madhubani print lehengas on the first day of Chaitra Navratri

Get Madhubani print lehengas made in cotton fabric

Madhubani prints reflect Indian tradition. It has beautiful paintings and floral designs. Get a deep purple cotton lehenga and a cut-out design blouse.

Purple pink combination Madhubani print lehenga

Purple + pink combination looks very beautiful in Madhubani print. Get a multi-color Madhubani print lehenga on a purple base. Wear a full sleeves blouse and pink chunni with it.

Dark pink Madhubani print lehenga

You can also wear a flared lehenga with Madhubani painting below the knee length on a dark pink color base. Carry a full sleeves blouse and Madhubani print chunni with it.

Purple Madhubani print lehenga

For a boho look like Kareena Kapoor, wear a purple full-cover Madhubani print lehenga on Chaitra Navratri's first day. Pair it with a half-sleeve blouse and a chiffon chunni.

Red+cream Madhubani print lehenga

The combination of red and cream color looks very beautiful in Madhubani print. Carry a flared lehenga with cream color Madhubani print on a beige base..

Pink, blue, yellow combination lehenga

Choose a blue and yellow color Madhubani print lehenga on an onion color base. In which painting is done below the knee length. 

Choose Madhubani print lehenga in silk fabric

If you want a heavy look in Madhubani print lehenga, then choose silk fabric. It gives a very graceful look. Wear a pink color half sleeves blouse with it. 

Ramadan Baby Boy: 20 Blessed Arabic Names for Your Newborn Son

Bengali Baby Boy Names with Meaning: Unique Choices for Your Son

Tanushree Dutta Inspired Sarees for Sister in Law Wedding Style

Cetaphil to plum: 7 lightweight moisturizers perfect for Indian summer