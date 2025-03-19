Lifestyle
Madhubani prints reflect Indian tradition. It has beautiful paintings and floral designs. Get a deep purple cotton lehenga and a cut-out design blouse.
Purple + pink combination looks very beautiful in Madhubani print. Get a multi-color Madhubani print lehenga on a purple base. Wear a full sleeves blouse and pink chunni with it.
You can also wear a flared lehenga with Madhubani painting below the knee length on a dark pink color base. Carry a full sleeves blouse and Madhubani print chunni with it.
For a boho look like Kareena Kapoor, wear a purple full-cover Madhubani print lehenga on Chaitra Navratri's first day. Pair it with a half-sleeve blouse and a chiffon chunni.
The combination of red and cream color looks very beautiful in Madhubani print. Carry a flared lehenga with cream color Madhubani print on a beige base..
Choose a blue and yellow color Madhubani print lehenga on an onion color base. In which painting is done below the knee length.
If you want a heavy look in Madhubani print lehenga, then choose silk fabric. It gives a very graceful look. Wear a pink color half sleeves blouse with it.
Ramadan Baby Boy: 20 Blessed Arabic Names for Your Newborn Son
Bengali Baby Boy Names with Meaning: Unique Choices for Your Son
Tanushree Dutta Inspired Sarees for Sister in Law Wedding Style
Cetaphil to plum: 7 lightweight moisturizers perfect for Indian summer