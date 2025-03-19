Lifestyle

Ramadan Baby Boy: 20 Blessed Arabic Names for Your Newborn Son

A son born in Ramadan is a special gift from Allah, so his name should be full of blessings, peace, and spirituality. Choose from 20 unique Arabic names.

Muhammad - The name of the last prophet of Islam, meaning praiseworthy.

Ahmad - Meaning the most praised.

Fazal - Allah's grace and favor.

Hasan - Meaning "beautiful, virtuous, and good".

Amaan - Meaning "safety and peace".

Raheel - Meaning "traveler".

Furqan - One who distinguishes between right and wrong.

Tahir - Pure and holy.

Salman - Symbol of peace and security.

Ziyan - Meaning "light and radiance".

Ilham - Meaning "inspiration and knowledge".

Nooran - "One with double light".

Rahat - Meaning "comfort and ease".

Zubair - Meaning "brave and intelligent".

Meeran - Meaning "peaceful and respected".

Ibaad - Meaning "a righteous servant of Allah".

Sadiq - "True and honest".

Ijaz - "Miraculous and unique".

Kareem - "Kind and generous".

Malik - "King and ruler".

