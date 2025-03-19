Ramadan Baby Boy: 20 Blessed Arabic Names for Your Newborn Son

Lifestyle
A son born in Ramadan is a special gift from Allah, so his name should be full of blessings, peace, and spirituality. Choose from 20 unique Arabic names.
Muhammad - The name of the last prophet of Islam, meaning praiseworthy.
Ahmad - Meaning the most praised.
Fazal - Allah's grace and favor.
Hasan - Meaning "beautiful, virtuous, and good".
Amaan - Meaning "safety and peace".
Raheel - Meaning "traveler".
Furqan - One who distinguishes between right and wrong.
Tahir - Pure and holy.
Salman - Symbol of peace and security.
Ziyan - Meaning "light and radiance".
Ilham - Meaning "inspiration and knowledge".
Nooran - "One with double light".
Rahat - Meaning "comfort and ease".
Zubair - Meaning "brave and intelligent".
Meeran - Meaning "peaceful and respected".
Ibaad - Meaning "a righteous servant of Allah".
Sadiq - "True and honest".
Ijaz - "Miraculous and unique".
Kareem - "Kind and generous".
Malik - "King and ruler".
Bengali Baby Boy Names with Meaning: Unique Choices for Your Son
Tanushree Dutta Inspired Sarees for Sister in Law Wedding Style
Cetaphil to plum: 7 lightweight moisturizers perfect for Indian summer
7 PHOTOS: Rani Mukherjee's Luxurious Home in Mumbai