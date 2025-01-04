Lifestyle

Dhanashree Verma’s 5 western blouse styles to elevate your wardrobe

Dhanashree Verma's Blouse Designs

Looking for blouse designs inspired by Dhanashree Verma? Explore stylish designs for small busts, including deep necks, off-shoulder, full sleeves, and embroidery.

1. Deep Neck Off-Shoulder Blouse

Get a deep neck, off-shoulder blouse like Dhanashree's. Skip the necklace and complete the look with heavy earrings.

2. Multi-Color Sheer Full Sleeve Blouse

Pair your lehenga with a matching or multi-colored full-sleeve blouse. Add puffy sleeves for a unique touch.

3. Sequin Star Round Neck Blouse

Elevate your silver or gold saree with a contrasting sequin star round neck blouse. Perfect for cocktail parties.

4. Heavily Embroidered Plunging Neck Blouse

Style a simple lehenga with a heavily embroidered plunging neck blouse. Enhance the look with heavy jewelry.

5. Dori Pattern Blouse Design

This dori pattern blouse looks amazing in cotton or silk. Pair it with a lehenga or saree for a stunning look.

PHOTOS: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanshree's stunning saree designs

Sonu Sood fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 51 revealed

Dhanashree Verma's top lehenga choices for brides in 2025

Janhvi Kapoor-inspired 7 party dresses to elevate your style