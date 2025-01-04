Dhanashree Verma’s 5 western blouse styles to elevate your wardrobe

Lifestyle
Looking for blouse designs inspired by Dhanashree Verma? Explore stylish designs for small busts, including deep necks, off-shoulder, full sleeves, and embroidery.
Get a deep neck, off-shoulder blouse like Dhanashree's. Skip the necklace and complete the look with heavy earrings.
Pair your lehenga with a matching or multi-colored full-sleeve blouse. Add puffy sleeves for a unique touch.
Elevate your silver or gold saree with a contrasting sequin star round neck blouse. Perfect for cocktail parties.
Style a simple lehenga with a heavily embroidered plunging neck blouse. Enhance the look with heavy jewelry.
This dori pattern blouse looks amazing in cotton or silk. Pair it with a lehenga or saree for a stunning look.
