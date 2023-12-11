Lifestyle

Demon Slayer to One Piece-7 best anime of 2023

"Tokyo Revengers"

A time-traveling story with elements of gang warfare and character-driven narratives, which gained popularity and could have continued to do so in 2023.

"The Rising of the Shield Hero" Season 2

The return of Naofumi in a new season promises more adventures and challenges in a fantasy world.

"One Piece" Wano Arc

The ongoing Wano Arc in "One Piece," known for its intricate storytelling and epic battles, was expected to continue captivating audiences.

"Attack on Titan" Season 4 (Part 2)

The final part of the epic series, promising intense action and the conclusion of the battle between humans and Titans.

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" Season 2

Following the massive success of the first season and the movie, "Mugen Train," the second season was highly anticipated for its continuation of Tanjiro's journey.

"My Hero Academia" Season 6

The continued adventures of Izuku Midoriya and his friends in their quest to become top heroes.

"Jujutsu Kaisen" Season 2

Following its successful debut, the second season was highly anticipated for more intense battles and character development.
 

