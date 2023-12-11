Lifestyle

Oversized coats to balloon sleeves: 7 fashion trends of 2023

Image credits: Getty

Neutral Tones

Neutral color palettes dominate fashion choices, including shades of beige, taupe, off-white, and earthy tones, creating versatile and understated looks.

Image credits: Getty

Oversized Blazers

A trend toward oversized, boxy blazers for both men and women, offering a chic androgynous look that combines comfort with a touch of sophistication.

Image credits: Getty

Mixing Textures

Experimenting with diverse textures and fabric combinations in outfits, such as pairing leather with silk or satin, velvet with denim, or knits. 

Image credits: Getty

Revival of Retro Styles

Nostalgic fashion revivals from the '70s, '80s, and '90s, including retro patterns, bold prints, vintage-inspired denim, and nostalgic accessories.

Image credits: Getty

Monochrome Minimalism

This trend focused on simplicity, showcasing head-to-toe looks in a single color, offering a sleek and sophisticated appearance. 

Image credits: Getty

Statement Sleeves

Dramatic and voluminous sleeves, including puff sleeves, balloon sleeves, and exaggerated ruffles, add flair and personality to outfits.

Image credits: Getty
