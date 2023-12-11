Lifestyle

Year Ender 2023-7 popular diets for weight loss of this year

DASH Diet

Originally designed to lower blood pressure, the DASH diet emphasizes fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and whole grains.

Paleo Diet

This diet focuses on foods presumed to have been available to humans during the Paleolithic era, including lean meats, fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds.

Mediterranean Diet

Known for its emphasis on fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats like olive oil and nuts, this diet is praised for its heart-healthy benefits and potential weight management aspects.

Flexitarian Diet

A flexible approach to vegetarianism, this diet focuses on mostly plant-based foods but allows for occasional meat and animal products.

Plant-Based/Vegan Diet

Cutting out animal products and focusing on plant-based foods can aid weight loss due to the emphasis on whole foods, fruits, vegetables, and grains.

Ketogenic Diet

High in fats and low in carbs, the keto diet aims to put the body in a state of ketosis, where it burns fat for fuel. It's been praised for rapid weight loss.

Intermittent Fasting

Popular methods include the 16/8 method (fasting for 16 hrs and eating within an 8-hrs window) or alternate-day fasting, showing promise for weight loss,

