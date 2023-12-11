7 post-wedding skincare tips to retain glowing, healthy skin

Lifestyle
Dr Amitha Muralidhar, Medical Cosmetologist at Chicnutrix shared that drinking water to keep your skin hydrated flushs out toxins and keeps your skin looking fresh.
Use a gentle cleanser to remove makeup, dirt, and impurities. Cleanse your face twice a day to keep your skin clean and prevent breakouts.
Serums enhance skincare with concentrated active ingredients, promoting hydration, anti-aging, and a radiant complexion for healthier, more youthful skin.
Sheet masks provide quick, targeted nourishment, boosting hydration and revitalizing skin for a radiant, refreshed complexion in minutes.
Continue using sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Sunscreen helps prevent sun damage, dark spots, and premature aging.
Incorporate a mild exfoliator into your routine once or twice a week to remove dead skin cells. This promotes cell turnover and reveals brighter, healthier skin.
Apply a moisturizer suitable for your skin type to keep your skin hydrated. Moisturizing helps maintain the skin's natural barrier and prevents dryness.