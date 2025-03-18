Serve Sweet Basundi to Guests During Iftar, Not Seviyan or Shahi Tukda

Lifestyle
Pour the milk into a heavy-bottomed pan and bring to a boil over medium heat. Stir occasionally to prevent the milk from sticking to the bottom.
Cook the milk on low heat, stirring constantly, until it is reduced to half and thickened.
Now add sugar, saffron milk, and cardamom powder. Mix well and cook for another 5-7 minutes.
Add chopped almonds, cashews, pistachios, and chironji, and cook for a while longer so that the flavor of the nuts infuses into the milk.
Remove the Basundi from the heat and let it cool, then refrigerate for 2-3 hours. Serve chilled Basundi as a sweet treat for Eid!
