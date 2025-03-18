Lifestyle

Stylish Blouse Designs for Tall Women Inspired by Neha Dhupia

Square Neckline Blouse

Neha Dhupia is wearing a square neckline blouse with an organza pink saree, which is adding to the beauty.

Deep V-Neck Embroidery Blouse

Neha Dhupia is wearing a deep V-neck embroidery blouse with a heavy sequin embroidery lehenga. Slim and tall girls can create havoc by wearing such blouses.

Wear a Deep U-Neckline Blouse

Whether the saree is plain or has a heavy border, you can shine by wearing a deep U-neckline blouse like Neha Dhupia.

Silver Sequin 3/4 Sleeve Blouse

Be sure to keep a sequin 3/4 sleeve blouse in your wardrobe. You will look beautiful by wearing it with a matching sequin saree or a plain saree.

Boat Neck Silk Blouse

Try wearing a boat neck silk blouse with a saree or lehenga. Such blouses are in high demand in fashion these days. You can buy a zari blouse for under a thousand rupees.

Deep V-Neck Full Sleeve Blouse

Try wearing a full sleeve embroidery blouse to make the height of long hands look shorter. Choose a deep neckline according to your preference.

Viral Dubai Kunafa Chocolate Gujiya: Easy Homemade Recipe

Get a Princess Look on Eid! Wear Stylish Anarkali Suits

WOW Wedding Looks: 8 Trendy Hairstyles Beyond the Simple Bun

Affordable Sarees Look Great: 8 Full Sleeve Printed Blouses