Stylish Blouse Designs for Tall Women Inspired by Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia is wearing a square neckline blouse with an organza pink saree, which is adding to the beauty.
Neha Dhupia is wearing a deep V-neck embroidery blouse with a heavy sequin embroidery lehenga. Slim and tall girls can create havoc by wearing such blouses.
Whether the saree is plain or has a heavy border, you can shine by wearing a deep U-neckline blouse like Neha Dhupia.
Be sure to keep a sequin 3/4 sleeve blouse in your wardrobe. You will look beautiful by wearing it with a matching sequin saree or a plain saree.
Try wearing a boat neck silk blouse with a saree or lehenga. Such blouses are in high demand in fashion these days. You can buy a zari blouse for under a thousand rupees.
Try wearing a full sleeve embroidery blouse to make the height of long hands look shorter. Choose a deep neckline according to your preference.
