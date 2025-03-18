Lifestyle

WOW Wedding Looks: 8 Trendy Hairstyles Beyond the Simple Bun

Messy Floral Bun

If you want to adopt a messy look at a cocktail party or Haldi function and also want to show off your hair stylishly, then create a low messy bun.

Floral Fish Braid

This type of hairstyle looks very classy and radiant on a bride's hair. Make a fishtail braid and put floral hair accessories on top of it.

Hair Clip + Soft Curls

If you have long hair, then get soft curls in it and put three small heart-shaped hair clips with stones like this.

Messy Ponytail

This type of messy ponytail will look very classy at a night party. Gather all the hair, get soft curls and make a messy open ponytail.

Boho Paranda Hairstyle

For a modern and bohemian look, first make a braided braid. Put a boho paranda and colorful bohemian hair accessories on top to get a heavy look.

Gota Patti Braid

Gota Patti braids are in trend in bridal hairstyles. In this, Gota Patti lace is applied in a zig-zag pattern on top of the braided braid.

Pearl String Braid

To give a simple braid an elegant and stylish look, wrap a long string of pearls on top of the braid and make a braided braid.

