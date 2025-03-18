Get a Princess Look on Eid! Wear Stylish Anarkali Suits

Lifestyle
If you are looking for an outfit for Eid, you will not find a better option than an Anarkali suit. In fact, let us show you the designs of salwar suits available for under ₹2000.
You will find such Banarasi salwar suits with brocade work for ₹2000, which you will look no less than a queen wearing. Sonakshi has chosen it with a V-neck.
These days floral work is in trend. If you are also looking for something fashionable and decent, you can take inspiration from this.
If you want to look like a princess on Eid, try a multicolor Anarkali suit. Aditi Rao Hydari has chosen it with a round neck.
If it is your first Eid after marriage in your in-laws' house, then it is worth wearing something heavy. Choose a silver embroidery suit in dark color.
If you want to wear something other than thread-silk and embroidery, then carry a chikankari Anarkali suit. These will be perfect for both summer look and Eid.
This Anarkali suit in Angrakha pattern will give you a royal look. You will find many varieties and ranges of such suits on organza or satin fabric.
