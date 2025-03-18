Lifestyle

Get a Princess Look on Eid! Wear Stylish Anarkali Suits

Black Anarkali Suit

If you are looking for an outfit for Eid, you will not find a better option than an Anarkali suit. In fact, let us show you the designs of salwar suits available for under ₹2000.

Banarasi Salwar Suit

You will find such Banarasi salwar suits with brocade work for ₹2000, which you will look no less than a queen wearing. Sonakshi has chosen it with a V-neck. 

Floral Print Anarkali Suit

These days floral work is in trend. If you are also looking for something fashionable and decent, you can take inspiration from this. 

Multicolor Anarkali Suit

If you want to look like a princess on Eid, try a multicolor Anarkali suit. Aditi Rao Hydari has chosen it with a round neck. 

Embroidery Work Anarkali Suit

If it is your first Eid after marriage in your in-laws' house, then it is worth wearing something heavy. Choose a silver embroidery suit in dark color. 

Chinakari Anarkali Salwar Suit

If you want to wear something other than thread-silk and embroidery, then carry a chikankari Anarkali suit. These will be perfect for both summer look and Eid. 

Organza Anarkali Salwar Suit

This Anarkali suit in Angrakha pattern will give you a royal look. You will find many varieties and ranges of such suits on organza or satin fabric. 

