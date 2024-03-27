Delhi to Kerala-7 Richest states of India in 2023-24

Lifestyle
Kerala relies on tourism, diaspora remittances, and agriculture. The state prioritises education and healthcare and has excellent human development indexes.
With Mumbai as its capital, Maharashtra is one of India's most economically developed states. Its varied economy includes finance, manufacturing, commerce, and services.
Karnataka is home to India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, a global technology hub. Sectors like information technology, biotechnology, and manufacturing drive the state's economy.
Gujarat has a thriving petrochemical, textile, and manufacturing industry. Major business and trading centres in the state include Ahmedabad and Surat.
Delhi's economy is diversified and focused on banking, IT, tourism, and retail. Government agencies and administrative offices are also concentrated there.
Telangana has seen rapid economic growth in recent years, driven by sectors like information technology, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology.
Tamil Nadu has major automotive, electronics, and textile industries. Chennai, the state capital, is an industrial and tech powerhouse.