Delhi to Kerala-7 Richest states of India in 2023-24

Image credits: Freepik

Kerala

Kerala relies on tourism, diaspora remittances, and agriculture. The state prioritises education and healthcare and has excellent human development indexes.

Image credits: freepik

Maharashtra

With Mumbai as its capital, Maharashtra is one of India's most economically developed states. Its varied economy includes finance, manufacturing, commerce, and services.

Image credits: Getty

Karnataka

Karnataka is home to India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, a global technology hub. Sectors like information technology, biotechnology, and manufacturing drive the state's economy.

Image credits: social media

Gujarat

Gujarat has a thriving petrochemical, textile, and manufacturing industry. Major business and trading centres in the state include Ahmedabad and Surat.

Image credits: social media

Delhi

Delhi's economy is diversified and focused on banking, IT, tourism, and retail. Government agencies and administrative offices are also concentrated there.

Image credits: pexels

Telangana

Telangana has seen rapid economic growth in recent years, driven by sectors like information technology, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology.

Image credits: wikipedia

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has major automotive, electronics, and textile industries. Chennai, the state capital, is an industrial and tech powerhouse.

Image credits: Freepik
