Cover Story to Hamleys, 6 brands owned by Isha Ambani

Azorte

Azorte is a clothing brand owned by Reliance Trends and has popular companies such as H&M and Zara and offers luxury and designer apparel from Indian brands and homegrown labels.

Cover Story

Cover Story is regarded as India's first fashion brand, to introduce world couture to India's high streets. The London-based design studio is owned by Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail

Hamleys

Hamleys, the world's oldest and largest toy retailer, was acquired by Reliance Brands Limited (100% share) in 2019 for about Rs 620 crore.

Tira Beauty

Tira is a new beauty brand founded by Isha Ambani, and a new store has opened in the Jio World Drive mall in Mumbai's BKC.

Yousta

Reliance store, India's largest retailer launched its fashion store model named Yousta, in 2023.  

Netmeds

In 2020, Reliance Retail entered the pharmaceutical market by acquiring a 60% controlling stock position in Netmeds' parent Vitalic for roughly Rs 620 crore. 

