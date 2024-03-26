Lifestyle

Can I use fenugreek on my hair everyday?

Stimulates Hair Growth:

Fenugreek seeds are rich in proteins and nicotinic acid, which are known to promote hair growth and strengthen hair follicles.

Reduces Hair Fall:

The proteins and lecithin in fenugreek seeds help strengthen hair roots, thereby reducing hair fall.

Conditions Hair:

Fenugreek seeds contain mucilage, which provides natural conditioning to the hair, making it softer, smoother, and more manageable.

Prevents Dandruff:

The antifungal and antibacterial properties of fenugreek seeds help in combating dandruff and scalp infections, which can contribute to hair loss.

Improves Scalp Health:

Fenugreek seeds contain antioxidants that help in maintaining scalp health by reducing inflammation and promoting blood circulation to the hair follicles.

