Can I use fenugreek on my hair everyday?

Fenugreek seeds are rich in proteins and nicotinic acid, which are known to promote hair growth and strengthen hair follicles.
The proteins and lecithin in fenugreek seeds help strengthen hair roots, thereby reducing hair fall.
Fenugreek seeds contain mucilage, which provides natural conditioning to the hair, making it softer, smoother, and more manageable.
The antifungal and antibacterial properties of fenugreek seeds help in combating dandruff and scalp infections, which can contribute to hair loss.
Fenugreek seeds contain antioxidants that help in maintaining scalp health by reducing inflammation and promoting blood circulation to the hair follicles.