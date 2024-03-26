Know health benefits of eating Idli

Lifestyle
Idli is a low-calorie and low-fat food, making it suitable for weight-conscious individuals. It provides satiety without adding excess calories or unhealthy fats to your diet.
The fermentation process involved in making idli breaks down complex carbohydrates and proteins, making it easier for the body to digest.
Idli is a rich source of essential nutrients, including carbohydrates, proteins, dietary fibre, vitamins & minerals.
The fermentation process involved in making idli promotes the growth of beneficial bacteria, or probiotics, in the batter. These probiotics help maintain a healthy gut microbiome.
Idli has a low glycemic index hence it does not cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels. The combination of carbohydrates and proteins in idli helps stabilize blood sugar levels.
Since idli is made from rice and lentils, it is naturally gluten-free and vegan, making it suitable for individuals with gluten intolerance or those following a plant-based diet.