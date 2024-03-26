Lifestyle

7 ways to get Korean glass skin

Here are seven steps inspired by Korean skincare that can help you attain glass skin.

Image credits: Freepik

Exfoliation

Use mild exfoliation to exfoliate dead skin and encourage cell turnover for smoother, brighter skin. Choose chemical exfoliants like AHAs or BHAs for your skin type and issues.

Image credits: Getty

Layering

Embrace the Korean skincare technique of layering lightweight hydrating products to moisturize and nourish the skin deeply.

Image credits: Getty

Hydration

Proper hydration is necessary to get the ideal glassy lustre. Hydrating toners, essences, and serums with hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides can help restore moisture.

Image credits: Getty

Sheet Masks

Hydrate and brighten using sheet masks. Sheet masks deeply hydrate and nourish skin, leaving it glowing. Use sheet masks 2-3 times a week or as required to hydrate.

Image credits: our own

Emollients and Occlusives

Emollient-rich creams and occlusive moisturisers lock in moisture. Squalane, shea butter, and ceramides enhance the skin's moisture barrier and reduce transepidermal water loss.

Image credits: Freepik

Double Cleansing

First, remove makeup, sunscreen, and sebum using an oil-based cleanser. Follow up with a water-based cleanser to remove pollutants without depleting skin oils.

Image credits: Freepik

Sun Protection

Sunscreen prevents premature ageing, hyperpigmentation, and elasticity loss, keeping your glass skin smooth and young.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One