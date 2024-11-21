Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan quit smoking: 7 ways to stop smoking

Chain smoker Shahrukh Khan quits smoking

Shahrukh Khan, once a chain smoker, recently quit on his 59th birthday

Withdrawal symptoms after quitting smoking

Quitting smoking can trigger symptoms like indigestion, weight gain, anxiety, and cough. These typically subside within 2-6 weeks

Positive signs appear within 48 hours

The body starts recovering quickly, with heart rate and blood pressure normalizing within 48 hours of quitting

Alternatives to cigarettes

Try regular or nicotine gum for oral fixation. A fidget spinner can also help keep hands occupied

Hydration and rest are crucial

Drink plenty of water, get ample rest, and stay busy to avoid cravings

Prioritize exercise

Engage in regular exercise like yoga, cardio, or swimming to repair damage caused by smoking

Focus on a healthy diet

Include fruits, green vegetables, and a high-protein diet at least twice a day

Nicotine patches and gums

Quitting smoking requires motivation, family support, and counseling, rather than just relying on nicotine replacements

