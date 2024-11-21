Shah Rukh Khan quit smoking: 7 ways to stop smoking

Lifestyle
Shahrukh Khan, once a chain smoker, recently quit on his 59th birthday
Quitting smoking can trigger symptoms like indigestion, weight gain, anxiety, and cough. These typically subside within 2-6 weeks
The body starts recovering quickly, with heart rate and blood pressure normalizing within 48 hours of quitting
Try regular or nicotine gum for oral fixation. A fidget spinner can also help keep hands occupied
Drink plenty of water, get ample rest, and stay busy to avoid cravings
Engage in regular exercise like yoga, cardio, or swimming to repair damage caused by smoking
Include fruits, green vegetables, and a high-protein diet at least twice a day
Quitting smoking requires motivation, family support, and counseling, rather than just relying on nicotine replacements