5 healthy benefits of street food

Lifestyle
Street vendors use fresh ingredients in their dishes, such as vegetables, herbs, and spices which provide a rich source of nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
Street food portions are typically smaller compared to restaurant servings, which can help with portion control. Smaller portions can aid in weight management and overeating.
Street food offers an opportunity to explore different cuisines and cultural dishes that can expand your palate and introduce to new, healthy ingredients and flavor combinations.
Street food is often prepared fresh and made to order which means you can request modifications, such as reducing oil or sugar, to make the dish healthier as per your preferences.
Street food is usually more affordable than dining in a restaurant. This can make it an attractive option for those looking for budget-friendly and nutritious meal choices.