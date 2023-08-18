Mint to Basil: 7 Kitchen Herbs you can grow at home

Lifestyle
These herbs can be grown indoors or on a sunny windowsill, making them readily accessible for your culinary adventures.
Mint is known for its refreshing aroma and can be grown in pots or hanging baskets. Use its leaves to enhance beverages, desserts, and savory dishes.
With its mild flavor, parsley is a versatile herb. It grows well in both sunny and partially shaded areas, making it a great addition to salads, soups, and garnishes.
Thyme is a hardy herb that can tolerate drier conditions. Its leaves add depth to a variety of dishes, from roasted meats to stews and sauces.
This fragrant herb loves sunlight and well-drained soil. Its woody stems are excellent for adding a robust flavor to roasted vegetables, meats, and bread.
Chives are easy to grow and have a delicate onion flavor. They can be used to enhance salads, omelets, and creamy dips.
Oregano thrives in sunlight and well-drained soil. Its leaves are a staple in Italian and Mediterranean cuisine, perfect for pizzas, pasta sauces, and marinades.
This aromatic herb thrives in sunlight and well-drained soil. Its vibrant leaves are perfect for adding a fresh and fragrant touch to pasta dishes, salads, and sauces.