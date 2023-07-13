Croissant to Ratatouille: 7 delicious French dishes popular in India

Lifestyle
This iconic French pastry, known for its flaky and buttery texture, has become a beloved breakfast or snack item in India.
Made with a buttery crust filled with a creamy mixture of eggs, cheese, bacon or ham, quiche Lorraine is often served as a satisfying lunch option.
Ratatouille is a delightful medley of eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and herbs, creating a colorful and aromatic dish.
Despite its strong association with French cuisine, coq au vin, a classic chicken stew, has gained popularity in India.
This hearty fish stew combines various types of fish, shellfish, tomatoes, onions, garlic, and fragrant herbs, resulting in a delectable dish.
Although beef dishes are less common in India due to cultural preferences, beef bourguignon has carved a niche for itself among food connoisseurs.
Tarte Tatin features caramelized apples baked upside-down in a buttery pastry crust, resulting in a combination of sweet and buttery flavours.