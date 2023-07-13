Lifestyle

7 ways to improve YOUR time management skills

It should be noted that Time Management is a skill that requires practice and adaptability. Experiment with different techniques and find what works best for you.

Take breaks and practice self-care

Self-care and breaks are necessary. Take time to rest, stretch, or de-stress. Prioritise exercise, sleep, and work-life balance.

Minimize distractions

Reduce time-wasting diversions. Close extraneous internet tabs, turn off phone notifications, and find a quiet office. Reduce distractions to focus and work faster.
 

Set goals and deadlines

Establish objectives and deadlines for each assignment. This creates urgency and motivates you to finish chores on time.

Avoid multitasking

Multitasking reduces productivity, contrary to common notions. Instead, give each work your complete attention. This improves productivity and quality.

Create a schedule or to-do list

Plan your day. Divide your duties into tiny portions and schedule each action. This keeps you organised and on track.

Delegate and outsource

Learn to delegate and outsource. If you can, outsource or hire support for time-consuming jobs. You may concentrate on more vital tasks.

Prioritize tasks

Identify and prioritize your most important and urgent tasks.  Use Eisenhower's Matrix to prioritise high-priority jobs.

