7 ways to improve YOUR time management skills

Lifestyle
It should be noted that Time Management is a skill that requires practice and adaptability. Experiment with different techniques and find what works best for you.
Self-care and breaks are necessary. Take time to rest, stretch, or de-stress. Prioritise exercise, sleep, and work-life balance.
Reduce time-wasting diversions. Close extraneous internet tabs, turn off phone notifications, and find a quiet office. Reduce distractions to focus and work faster.
Establish objectives and deadlines for each assignment. This creates urgency and motivates you to finish chores on time.
Multitasking reduces productivity, contrary to common notions. Instead, give each work your complete attention. This improves productivity and quality.
Plan your day. Divide your duties into tiny portions and schedule each action. This keeps you organised and on track.
Learn to delegate and outsource. If you can, outsource or hire support for time-consuming jobs. You may concentrate on more vital tasks.
Identify and prioritize your most important and urgent tasks. Use Eisenhower's Matrix to prioritise high-priority jobs.