Lifestyle
Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, ginger helps in boosting digestion and alleviating digestive issues commonly experienced during the monsoon season.
Consuming tulsi leaves or drinking tulsi tea can help in protecting against respiratory infections, common colds, and other monsoon-related illnesses.
Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which has powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
Consuming garlic regularly can help in strengthening the immune system and protecting against infections commonly prevalent during the monsoon.
Probiotics found in yogurt help in maintaining a healthy gut by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria.
Seasonal fruits like apples, pears, pomegranates, and bananas are rich in essential nutrients and antioxidants.
Sip on herbal teas like chamomile or green tea. These teas not only provide hydration but also offer various health benefits like improving digestion and boosts immunity.