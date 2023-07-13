Lifestyle

Chocolate to Mango: 6 Ice Creams popular in India

Chocolate ice cream is an all-time staple cold dessert that is popular in India. Here are the 6 popular Ice Creams in India.

Mango Ice Cream

Mango combination with ice cream flavour is a perfect cold treat and a popular ice cream in India known for its fruity flavour.

Vanilla Ice Cream

When in doubt, people always prefer vanilla ice cream, which is another popularly eaten ice cream in India.

Coconut Ice Cream

Chunks of coconut-filled-in ice cream are a popular dessert in India.

Kulfi Ice Cream

Kulfi is one of the most popular ice creams in India, with availability in many exciting flavours.

Cassata Ice Cream

The ice cream looks like a rainbow on your plate and is a yummy and popular ice-cream in India.

