Paris to Athens: 7 European cities to visit this summer

Discover the top 7 European cities to visit this summer and embark on an unforgettable journey filled with rich history, breathtaking architecture, vibrant culture, and cuisine

Paris, France

Fall in love with the Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum, and Notre-Dame Cathedral, while enjoying romantic walks along the Seine River

Barcelona, Spain

Immerse yourself in Gaudí's architecture, soak up the sun on stunning beaches, and savor the vibrant culture and tapas scene

Rome, Italy

Explore ancient wonders like the Colosseum and Vatican City, indulge in gelato, and wander through charming streets steeped in history
 

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Cruise the canals, admire Van Gogh's art, and embrace the city's vibrant energy and nightlife
 

Prague, Czech Republic

Discover fairytale-like charm with Prague Castle, Charles Bridge, and a blend of history, culture, and delicious Czech cuisine.
 

Athens, Greece

Uncover the birthplace of democracy and philosophy, explore the Acropolis, relax on beautiful beaches, and indulge in Greek cuisine.
 

Edinburgh, Scotland

Dive into medieval history with Edinburgh Castle, wander the Royal Mile, and experience the city's rich cultural scene and Scottish delicacies.

