Roman theatre of Merida to Alhambra: 5 must visit places in Spain

Lifestyle
Visit these 5 places from Alhambra in Granada to the Roman Theater of Mérida when you make that long awaited trip to Spain
This Islamic architecture is unique, constructed by the Nasrid dynasty in the 13th century. it was later expanded by the Catholic Monarchs after the Reconquista
This iconic architecture with a blend of Gothic and Art Nouveau is one of the largest unfinished catholic churches in the world. It is expected to be finished by 2026
This royal palace has been the residenc for various spanish monarchs and it a classic combination of Moorish, Gothic, Renaissance, and Baroque architectural styles
The whole city of Toledo is an open-air museum and it served as the capital of Spain till the 16th century
It's a well-preserved Roman ampitheatre with a sitting capacity of 6000 people