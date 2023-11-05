Lifestyle

Roman theatre of Merida to Alhambra: 5 must visit places in Spain

Visit these 5 places from Alhambra in Granada to the Roman Theater of Mérida when you make that long awaited trip to Spain

Alhambra, Granada

This Islamic architecture is unique, constructed by the Nasrid dynasty in the 13th century. it was later expanded by the Catholic Monarchs after the Reconquista

Sagrada Família, Barcelona

This iconic architecture with a blend of Gothic and Art Nouveau is one of the largest unfinished catholic churches in the world. It is expected to be finished by 2026

Alcazar of Seville

This royal palace has been the residenc for various spanish monarchs and it a classic combination of Moorish, Gothic, Renaissance, and Baroque architectural styles

Toledo

The whole city of Toledo is an open-air museum and it served as the capital of Spain till the 16th century

Roman Theater of Mérida

It's a well-preserved Roman ampitheatre with a sitting capacity of 6000 people

