Lifestyle

Red fort to Agra Fort: 7 must visit forts of India

Delhi's red fort built by Shah Jahan to Agra Fort built by Akbar, Hyderabad's Golconda fort to the Rajput fort in Amer, Jaipur, it's a rich tapestry of historical treasure trove

Image credits: Getty

Red Fort, Delhi

This iconic Mughal seat of governance from Shah Jahan's time is still the place where the Indian PM addresses citizens every Independence day

Image credits: Getty

Agra Fort, Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Built by Akbar in 1565, is a UNESCO World Heritage site. It was later modified by Shah Jahan is famous for it's Jahngir Mahal, 

Image credits: Getty

Amer Fort, Jaipur

The seat of the Maharaja of Jaipur is a iconic fort with a combination of Mughal and Rajput architecture

Image credits: Getty

Golconda, Hyderabad

This iconic fort in Hyderabad is in Hyderabad and was once built by the Katatiya dynasty

Image credits: Getty

Gwalior Fort, Madhya Pradesh

In the heart of the country, is one of India's most well-preserved forts. It is a blend of Rajput and Mughal architecture. The Tomar rulers made it their home for a very long time

Image credits: Getty

Mehrangarh Fort

Located in Jodhpur, is the Mehrangarh fort, it is famous for the moti mahal and Sheesh Mahal

Image credits: Getty

Chittorgarh Palace

Located in Chittor is one of the most grand Rajput forts. It is famous for it's Vijay Stambh, Kirti Stambh and Rana Kumbha Palace

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One